SCW JH boys hoop it up

By:
Published February 4, 2022, in Sports

On Jan. 28, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high Blackhawk boys’ basketball team traveled to meet the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on the court. The Blackhawks played well and defeated the Patriots, 41-13.

The junior high SCW boys ended the month hosting the Ethan Rustlers at Sanborn Central on Jan. 31. The junior high Blackhawks were divided into two teams, each playing one game. In the first game, Blackhawks Team 1 proved too much for the Ethan Rustlers and won 26-18, SCW.

The junior high Blackhawks will host Wolsey at Woonsocket on Friday, Feb. 4, for their next game. 

