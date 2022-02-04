Lady Blackhawks split games; lose on road, win at home

By:
Published February 4, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks traveled to Alexandria to play against the Hanson Beavers. 

The junior varsity team played first against the Hanson Beavers for the SCW Blackhawk girls. The game had everyone on the edge of their seats. The lead changed hands multiple times, but in the end the JV Lady Blackhawks ran out of time and lost to the Beavers by one point, 27-28.

The varsity girls game was played next. The SCW Lady Blackhawks had their hands full with a tough Hanson Lady Beaver team and lost with the score SCW 39 and Hanson 47.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Wessington Springs Spartans in Woonsocket. This game had very different results than the game earlier in the week for both the junior varsity and the varsity SCW teams. The Lady Blackhawk junior varsity team handled the Lady Spartan team with little difficulty, winning 35-19.

The SCW girls varsity team also finished the game with a relatively sure win against the Lady Spartans. The final score was Blackhawks 57 and Spartans 26.

The Lady Blackhawks traveled to Ethan on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for their next game and then travel to Wolsey for their second game of the week on Saturday, Feb. 5.

