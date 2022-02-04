By: admin

For the past two Saturdays, the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks have had to work really hard to earn a place on the podium. They competed in the Parkston “Little B” Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tournament earned the nickname “Little B” because the teams that are invited usually have the toughest wrestlers in the state, so it is like a smaller version of the State B Tournament. The Warhawks had four wrestlers place at the Parkston Tournament.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Warhawks traveled to Aberdeen to wrestle in the Lee Wolf Invitational. Wolf was a long-time wrestling coach at Aberdeen Central High School where the tournament is hosted. This was another tough tournament filled with 19 of the best teams competing this season, including some from North Dakota. The Warhawks had four wrestlers place at the Lee Wolf Invitational, as well.

The wrestlers are now on the downhill stretch of the regular season and looking good as a team going into the post-season schedule. They had a home round robin duals event with Canton, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes and Redfield, starting at 4 p.m. in Wolsey on Thursday, Feb. 3. Their last regular-season event will be the Huron Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 12, and then on to regions the following week.

