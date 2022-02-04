Blackhawks Powerlifting team competes in Brandon Valley Meet

By Corey Flatten

By:
Published February 4, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

PICTURED IS this year’s Blackhawks Powerlifting team, back row, left to right: Carter Hitchcock, Cooper Goldammer, Corey Flatten, Brighten Hitchcock, Evan VonEye; front row: Sidney Salas and Shania Cornelius.

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Powerlifting team traveled to Brandon Saturday morning for the Brandon Valley Meet. Around 300 lifters from around the state traveled for the meet. The SCW lifters competed well and many came home with new personal records. The top five lifters in each division are considered medal winners. Senior Shania Cornelius placed third in the Girls 5 division in her first ever powerlifting meet.

For those unfamiliar with how powerlifting works, meets have athletes split into separate weight classes and compete to have the highest total weight in their division. Each athlete gets three opportunities in each lift, and the highest weight gets recorded for that lift. Adding up all three lifts gives the total weight for placing purposes.

The SCW Powerlifting team will compete at State in Salem on March 5.

…Read the results and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 7, 2022, 8:17 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    43°F
    real feel: 39°F
    humidity: 31%
    wind speed: 7 mph SSW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 