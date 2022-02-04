By: admin

Published February 4, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

PICTURED IS this year’s Blackhawks Powerlifting team, back row, left to right: Carter Hitchcock, Cooper Goldammer, Corey Flatten, Brighten Hitchcock, Evan VonEye; front row: Sidney Salas and Shania Cornelius.

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Powerlifting team traveled to Brandon Saturday morning for the Brandon Valley Meet. Around 300 lifters from around the state traveled for the meet. The SCW lifters competed well and many came home with new personal records. The top five lifters in each division are considered medal winners. Senior Shania Cornelius placed third in the Girls 5 division in her first ever powerlifting meet.

For those unfamiliar with how powerlifting works, meets have athletes split into separate weight classes and compete to have the highest total weight in their division. Each athlete gets three opportunities in each lift, and the highest weight gets recorded for that lift. Adding up all three lifts gives the total weight for placing purposes.

The SCW Powerlifting team will compete at State in Salem on March 5.

