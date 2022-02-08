By: admin

Published February 8, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

PICTURED ARE the cast members, back row, left to right: Jim Feistner, Jason VonEye, Laura Freeman, Joe Davis; middle row: Connie Feistner, Kathy McWhorter, Anne Podhradsky, Tom Fouberg, Jack Davis; front row: Becky Potrament, LizBeth Spinar, Lisa Snedeker, Jordan VonEye, Carrie Howard and Dr. Rod Weber.

The Woonsocket Community Theatre, directed by Bernie Davis, will present “Murder’s in the HEIR,” a mystery-comedy, on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. A meal will be served that night by the community club from 6-7 p.m., including BBQ, beans, chips, bars and water. Subsequent performances will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. The Spirit of Faith Youth Group will be offering ice cream during the Feb. 20 performance intermission, with a free will offering.

Beat the blues, enjoy a time of laughter through supporting these events. Admission for the play is $10. All events will be held at the Community Event Center in Woonsocket. Money raised will go towards improvements. There is a daily drawing for the ones who voted for the murderer.

…Read about what the play is about in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!