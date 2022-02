By: admin

Published February 11, 2022, in Headline News, School

Sanborn Central spellers had great success at the Mitchell Area Spelling Bee at Dakota Wesleyan this past weekend. Fourth grader Colton Nelson, right, placed second place among fourth-grade participants, while sixth grader Ledoux Bracha, left, placed first among sixth-grade participants.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!