Letcher Legion Auxiliary hosts pie and local talent social

submitted by Sandi Ruml

By:
Published July 22, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

Letcher Legion Auxiliary hosted their annual Talent Night and Pie social Tuesday, July 12, at the community center. A nice crowd attended to hear some great local talent. Karen Hoffman was the MC for the night. Performing were Morgan Hoffman, Scott Morgan, Dayton Easton and Hadley Moody. Dayton Easton and Hadley Moody sang individually and performed the duet “Jackson” the Johnny Cash and June Carter hit song. Scott Morgan sang and then played for Kathy Northrup and Pat Nelson, who were also accompanied by Dvonne Hansen on her harmonica. Pie and ice cream were served for a free will donation after the program. It was really great to have Hadley home from Nashville and to have such amazing talent in our little town. 

