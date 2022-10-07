Letcher native hired at KELOLAND TV

By:
Published October 7, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years.

But with their new hour-long show at four o’clock and their long-standing commitment to weather coverage, they’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada.

Meghan Chada grew up in Letcher. Her dad is in the construction business and her mom is a teacher, but it’s her grandpa’s farm that caused her interest in weather to take root.

“Because I grew up in the farming community I always heard, it’s a drought, the crops aren’t good or it’s too wet,” said Chada. “It definitely impacts everybody’s lives around here.”

Meghan grew up watching Jay Trobec, Brian Karstens and Scot Mundt, but says she didn’t really need the weather team to seek shelter from severe storms.

“I was usually in the basement before it came to that. I used to be terrified of storms,” said Chada.

Meghan went to the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. Now that she’s a meteorologist, she hopes to bring a calming presence when severe weather hits.

“I kind of want to do that for the next generation and help any little kid or anybody that’s scared of storms, like ok, it’s ok,” said Chada.

Meghan is getting used to life in a big city, but people in Letcher will keep her grounded she says because they pay close attention to the forecast.

“Now they all yell at me when it’s wrong,” said Chada.

Chada is the daughter of Mark Chada of Letcher and Amanda Sonne of Mitchell and the granddaughter of Myron and Nancy Sonne of rural Letcher.

Chada will be seen primarily on Saturdays and the 4 p.m. show weekdays.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 9, 2022, 6:57 pm
    Sunny
    66°F
    real feel: 63°F
    humidity: 36%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 