Published April 22, 2022

The City of Woonsocket and Woonsocket School District held a joint election on Tuesday, April 12. All voters went to the Woonsocket Community and Events Center on the corner of SD Highway 34 and Dumont Avenue to cast their votes. 

In the city election, Incumbent Arin Boschee held on to his seat representing Ward I on the council with 35 votes. Elliott Ohlrogge came in a close second with 26 votes, and Lonnie Kuper finished with nine votes.

In the school board election, Rikki Ohlrogge received the most votes, 139, and earned herself a place on the board, while Todd Olinger, the only incumbent for the two seats, also held on to his spot on the board with 118 votes. Michael Kogel was up against Olinger for the two-year term currently held by Olinger. Kogel received 30 votes. James Grosz was vying Ohlrogge for the three-year seat opened by Jodi Doering, who did not run for re-election, and Grosz received 28 votes in his race for the position. 

The new term for the school board will begin July 1, and the new city council term will begin during new business of the May meeting.

