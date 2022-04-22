By: admin

Published April 22, 2022

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOCIATION – The South Dakota School Superintendent Association Executive Board recently announced their 2022 Superintendent Awards.

The 2022 Community Leader of the Year Award recipient is Rod Weber. Dr. Weber has served as a teacher, coach, principal, activity director, and superintendent for the community of Woonsocket since 1999. Rod has been the superintendent, principal special education director, and activity director since 2003. Dr. Weber not only invests in the public school system, he is vested in the community’s very vitality. From the coordination of the community’s Fourth of July events to the construction of shared space, Rod is working to create a culture in the community that brings their graduates home. Community and school come together as partners through the leadership and heart of Dr. Weber.