Published April 8, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

Olivia Murray, daughter of Mike and Leah Murray of Letcher, was named the winner in the 6-8 age division of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council coloring contest in honor of National Agriculture Month in March. Kids ages three through 11 were encouraged to enter the coloring contest, with entries being divided into three age categories. Murray was given the top prize out of 29 entries in her age division. She won a “beef swag package” that included snacks, activities and other items promoting the beef industry.

