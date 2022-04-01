Olinger family honored for 125 years of farming

Published April 1, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and the South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources (DANR) celebrated over 50 farms and ranches that have been in the same family for 100 years or more at the South Dakota State Fair in 2021.

“It is an honor to meet all of these families and to hear their stories,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. “The century farm and ranch legacy celebration has become a special event, and we are honored to continue recognizing them in South Dakota.”

The Bernard and Irene Olinger farm of Woonsocket was recognized for 125 years.

SDFB President Scott VanderWal joined Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and Sec. of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hunter Roberts to recognize farms and ranches that have been in the same family for 100 and 125 years. There were no applicants for the 150 year milestone in 2021.

