By: admin

Published April 1, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket American Legion had a fun night at their seventh annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend! The evening began with a pulled pork sandwich meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary. Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Nathan Linke, Joel Rassel, Craig Olinger, and Scott Senska. Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: first place – Harvey Fouberg, third place – Ryan Larson, second place – Scott Larson and High Hand of the Night – Carter Star. Proceeds of this fundraiser will help the American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

…See a picture of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!