Published April 1, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Artesian, Letcher

The CorTrust Bank ALM (Artesian, Letcher, Mt. Vernon) Community Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded the following grants: Fedora Fire Department for $1,500 towards the purchase of new wildland coats, pants and gloves, and the Letcher Youth Program for $2,000 towards equipment for the new teener baseball program.

