NOTICE OF MEETING OF COUNTY EQUALIZATION BOARD

SDCL10-11-25

By:
Published March 25, 2022, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as a County Board of Equalization of Sanborn County, South Dakota will meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers in the courthouse at Woonsocket, S.D., in said County on Tuesday, the 12th day of April 2022, (being the second Tuesday in April) for the purpose of reviewing, correcting, and equalizing the assessment of said County for the year 2022.

All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, are required to submit written notice to the County Auditor no later than April 5th, 2022.

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor    

