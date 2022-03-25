By: admin

Published March 25, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, April 11th.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for Lot 4, North View Addition, Woonsocket. Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Lot Requirement: Buildings and structures on corner lots as defined herein shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road right-of-ways.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County