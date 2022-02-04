By: admin

Published February 4, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on December 13, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, December 1, 2021: $747,294.79. Receipts: taxes $99,146.76, penalties/interest $682.87, interest $59.46, other-pupil $55.48, other $190.93, state fines $1,585.74, state aid December $77,382.00, admission $820.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $881.03, medicaid administrative payment $1,254.33, manual journal entry/voided check $1,266.61. Expenditures: $193,238.80, transfer $25,000.00. Balance, December 31, 2021: $712,381.20. CorTrust Savings balance, December 1, 2021: $50,484.24. Receipts: interest $12.72. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2021: $50,496.96.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, December 1, 2021: $601,736.11. Receipts: taxes $7,617.93, penalties/interest $49.15, interest $51.83, miscellaneous revenue $20.94, donation $10,000.00. Expenditures: $2,311.53. Balance, December 31, 2021: $617,164.43. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, December 1, 2021: $467,300.92. Receipts: taxes $22,890.21, penalties/interest $147.69, interest $38.11, medicaid administrative payment $105.00. Expenditures: $35,549.05, manual journal entry/voided check $24.43. Balance, December 31, 2021: $454,908.45.

Food Service Fund balance, December 1, 2021: $10,025.72. Receipts: interest $1.52, adult meals $337.80, ala carte $3,090.60, federal reimbursement $15,400.43. Expenditures: $15,688.52, manual journal entry $1,576.87. Balance, December 31, 2021: $11,590.68.

Enterprise Fund balance, December 1, 2021: $(2,551.25). Receipts: interest $1.53, preschool tuition $870.00, transfer $25,000.00. Expenditures: $4,061.85. Balance, December 31, 2021: $19,258.43.

Custodial Funds balance, December 1, 2021: $88,268.79. Receipts: $1,603.86. Expenditures: $16,642.49. Balance, December 31, 2021: $73,230.16.

Scholarship Fund balance, December 1, 2021: $8,722.34. Receipts: interest $0.38. Balance, December 31, 2021: $8,722.72. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,722.72; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $149,382.12;

Special Education: $19,907.51;

Food Service: $8,230.94;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copy cost overage $57.20; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25; American Recycling, disposed of TV fee $25.00; Auto Glass Express, bus windshield $384.61; BrightArrow Technologies, digital voice dialer $275.00; Brooks Oil, LP $3,183.70; Capital One, middle school student of quarter $90.00, high school student of quarter $160.00; CarQuest Auto Parts, bus supply $23.98; Central Electric, December electric $3,209.35; Chesterman Co., pop $77.33; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $615.00, bus supplies $32.00; Cole Paper Inc., copier paper $798.00, janitor supply $2,254.96, compact scrubber $3,504.69; Dauby’s Sport Center, girls basketball supplies $368.00, girls basketball mesh jerseys $180.00; Graves IT Solutions, online backup $300.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, winter front shield $64.45; Hillyard, janitor supply $143.16;

[IMPREST: CorTrust, All-State chorus rooms $888.00, National Council of Teachers of English registration $359.00, Elementary supply $9.99; Carrie Howard, doubleheader basketball clock $90.00; Jordan Opp, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Joel Osborn, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Colton Spader, doubleheader junior varsity basketball referee $80.00; Tisyn Spader, doubleheader junior varsity basketball referee/mileage $101.00; Greg Stroh, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $183.00; Jordan VonEye, boys basketball head book $30.00; Bobbi White, girls basketball head book $30.00];

Jostens, middle school diplomas $87.46; K&D Busing, half of bus lease December $1,124.59; Jennifer Larson, reimburse elementary supply $8.00; Menards, janitor supply $3.99, elementary supply $5.99, middle school supply $5.99, high school supply $6.00; Mid-Dakota Technologies, December tech support $160.00; MidWest Fire & Safety, semi-annual kitchen maintenance $144.00, nozzles/links replaced $174.50; Petty Cash, reimburse elementary supply $4.25; Premier Equipment, brakes/shocks bus $844.06; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Reinhart Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $302.51, janitor supply $55.06; Sanborn Weekly Journal, November/December board proceedings $194.38; Santel Communications, phone $216.46; Mark VanOverschelde, reimburse postage water mailings June, October – December 2021 $107.40; Wheelco, bus supply $1.53.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03; eSpark, Inc., third-fifth license fee $480.00; Green Eggs and Ram, Inc., two projectors/install $4,891.21.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Evan-Moor, supplies $119.76; speech mileage $13.86, Special Education mileage $4.62.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $112.95; Capital One, food $11.25, supply $29.06; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed food $262.28; Darrington Water Conditioning, December SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $584.45;

[IMPREST: Capital One, food $10.00, supply $24.90; CorTrust, supply $62.31;]

Menards, supply $4.78; Reinhart, food $2,440.76, ala carte $155.99, supply $258.66; Woony Foods, food $11.13.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• The second semester is off to a good start. Dual Credit enrollments are being made through Ms. Amundson (who is doing a great job).

• Second Quarter Honor Roll and Students of the Quarter have been sent to the paper.

• During the January 6th home double-header basketball games, the Sanborn Central Community Foundation held an event to raise money for the scholarships given to outgoing seniors. There was a pie auction, a meal served, and other auctioned items donated to the cause. Thank you to Santel Communications for donating a cooler, Sandy Schilling and Sue Hofer for donating materials and time in making the quilt and sign that were auctioned, to all those who donated pies for the auction, and to the Foundation members who made the event possible.

• Thank You to the Crane Family for the $10,000 donation to the athletic department in the name of Doyle Crane. What an incredible gift!

• The district’s annual audit will be reviewed by the auditors and district officials on January 26th.

• The legislative session is upon us. Siemsen will be in Pierre on February 1 and 2 to meet with legislators and other superintendents, with intentions of expressing the needs of the South Dakota districts.

• The blood drive is scheduled for January 27th.

• CBH Academic Fest will be held on March 2nd.

• Direct Digital Control will be migrating the district’s control software to a new platform soon (This is necessary due to the old system not being supported for much longer).

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• ACCESS testing for students labeled ELL will take place at the end of the month (January 24 – February 25). This includes identified students at the colony and three students at Sanborn Central. Students at the colony will take the paper/pencil format and students at Sanborn Central will complete the test online.

• There was no school on January 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• Students in grades third through eighth will participate in local spelling bees this month. The winners can compete in the Mitchell Area Spelling Bee on February 5.

• The month of January is filled with many basketball games.

• The blood drive will be held at the 4-H grounds on January 27.

• Vermeulen will be attending the School Administrators of South Dakota Delegate Assembly in Pierre on February 1.

• On February 3, Vermeulen will be attending her test coordinator workshop in Sioux Falls. Testing is right around the corner

Discussion Item: Justin Enfield provided the board with information on seed and hydration options from SDSU for the football field. The Board will be purchasing the correct seed to help address the problems experienced this fall. Also, they will be looking at obtaining new watering equipment to help ensure the field is growing properly.

Old Business: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to set date for 2022 School Board Election as June 21st, 2022, in the Sanborn Central School building and appoint three officials.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motion to follow (Superintendent evaluation and other personnel items) at 7:40 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:34 p.m.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to accept the resignation of Nikki Dawson as middle school Language Arts and Social Studies teacher and thank her for her years of service to the district.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to accept the resignation of Jenna Miller as third grade teacher and thank her for her years of service to the district.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. tentatively being held at the Upland Colony School building.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:35 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair