Published February 4, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 22-01

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF BILL ZOSS, }

DECEASED }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on the 25th day of January, 2022, Betty Zoss, whose address is 40510 237th Street, Letcher, South Dakota 57359, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Bill Zoss.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Betty Zoss

40510 237th Street

Letcher, SD 57359

Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

(605) 796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch, LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488