Published February 4, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from January 4, 2022, meeting, as presented. All ayes, motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

WEED BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to enter into a weed board meeting. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber to increase the fee of spraying weeds from $35 per hour to $40 per hour. All ayes, motion carried. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared end of weed board.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Discussion was held on the current open positions.

CRAIG BENNETT, VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER

Bennett was present to give his annual update to the board for the county members that he is serving. Bennett requested a phone line directly to his office that he will be able to forward when not at this location. Auditor Moody will contact Santel to get a phone installed.

BRUCE TOAY WITH DUCKS UNLIMITED AND JON BEYER WITH FISH & WILDLIFE

Toay and Beyer were present to talk to the commissioners about property (Ditch 35, 106-61, Section 34) that was discussed in October of 2021. Ducks Unlimited would like to put a plug in a drainage ditch on their property, but in return, it would back-up water onto other landowners’ property.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Commissioners discussed the drain tile that was placed at Ditch 25 107-61 Section 17 on Mark Snedeker’s property. Further discussion will be held in the spring.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to be closed on Monday, January 24th, 2022, to have the sewer pipes repaired in the courthouse.

Auditor Moody informed the board that the levies are complete and approved by the state. Tax bills will be going out soon.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber to pay $50 per month to the Emergency Manager/Deputy Sheriff, Highway Superintendent, and Highway Secretary, for cell phone usage of their personal cell phones for county business. All ayes; motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

December Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $4,752.69

Auditor $6,945.92

Treasurer $7,826.70

States Attorney $7,544.27

Courthouse $4,444.75

Assessor $10,207.97

Register of Deeds $9,311.39

Sheriff $16,482.01

Public Welfare $1,378.80

Nurse $3,101.80

Ambulance $1,064.25

Extension Office $2,594.85

Weed $3,590.50

Drainage $302.71

Road and Bridge $41,779.54

E-911 $85.06

Emergency Management $702.88

Sobriety Testing $85.08

Department of Revenue, Monthly Remittance $44,608.98

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $100.00

State Treasurer, Sales Tax $60.49

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $2,874.62

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $18.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Fees $27.65

Dina (Pudge) Shefner, Supplies $42,500.00

A-OX Welding, Supplies $86.40

Alpena Co-op Service, Repairs $166.80

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $53.50

Axon Enterprises, Dues $3,720.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $118.99

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $7,925.00

Broz Engineering, Services & Fees $37,940.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $310.12

Charles Mix County, Jail Fees – S. Hansen $1,235.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $140.98

Dakota Counseling\Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

James and Julie Davis, Supplies $44,397.00

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – T. King and S. Hansen $1,330.00

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $5,563.30

Daniel P. Feldhaus, Court Appointed Fees – D. White $87.40

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $146.73

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Local Lumber, Supplies $15.67

McLeods Printing & Supply, Supplies $189.86

Tessier’s Inc., Extinguisher Inspections $623.80

Mid-States Organized Crime, Dues $100.00

Naomi Terkildsen, Supplies $11.97

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,990.75

Office Peeps, Supplies $661.98

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $418.82

Planning & Development District III, Membership Dues $11,371.00

PSECO, Supplies $233.90

Quadient Finance Inc., Postage $1,000.00

Quadient Leasing Inc., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Quartermaster, Supplies $166.99

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $655.01

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,106.57

South Dakota Federal Property Agency, Supplies $144.00

South Dakota Unemployment Insurance DIV, Unemployment Insurance $1,787.00

State 4-H Office, Tags $147.50

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $420.57

TC Enterprises, Repairs $53.71

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,184.00

TranSource Truck, Supplies $19.07

Xcel Energy, Utilities $336.62

Towns/Townships/Schools/Cities, Monthly Remittance $48,297.91

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County