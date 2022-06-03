By: admin

Published June 3, 2022, in 4-H, Area News

Sanborn County 4-H hosted a Day Camp and Project Day on May 24 at the 4-H Building with over 100 kids attending. The day was organized by Lisa Snedeker, Pat Carsrud and Paula Linke, and focused on learning, fun and leadership opportunities.

The kids were divided into small groups with these older kids serving as group leaders and mentors: Isabelle Malley, Greta Bott, Teya Moody, Samuel and Mary Catherine Hansen, Alex and Paige Anderson, Shiloh Senska, Maisie and Mason O’Day, Ivy Knudson, Lainey and Hayze Goertz, Trevor Johnson, Myles Larson, Westen White, and Ledoux Bracha.

