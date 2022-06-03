Letcher holds Memorial Day program

By:
Published June 3, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

A crowd of around 85 attended the Letcher Legion Memorial Day program Monday. Commander Butch Morrison lead the program with Pastor Tim Pulkrabek doing the Invocation. Speaker was Myron Sonne, with Morgan Hoffman singing the National Anthem. Parker Ettswold read “In Flanders Field” and “Americans Answer.” Harry Northrup read the list of 300 departed commrades. A wreath was placed for veterans, MIA, POW by Miss Poppy Haddie Amick. A special Auxiliary Memorial service for Charter member Sally Olson was done by Auxiliary President Sandi Ruml and Chaplin Pat Nelson with Jill Pulkrabek singing “In the Garden.” Shelby Olson played Taps after the Legion Color Guard Salute. 

Chances had been sold for the Quilt of Valor made by Delbert and Kathy Northrup. The winner was drawn by Miss Poppy, and Kori Clarambeau won the quilt. Rolls and coffee were served after the program.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

