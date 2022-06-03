Town ‘N Kountry Kids recognize Memorial Day

By:
Published June 3, 2022, in 4-H, Area News

Members of the Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Red Club went door to door in Woonsocket to distribute poppies and accept donations for Woonsocket American Legion Auxiliary to use to assist Veterans. The red poppy, or Remembrance Poppy, has been a symbol of lives lost to war since World War I (1914–1918), and it plays a big part in the history of Memorial Day. The poppy is a symbol of war casualties and started with the poem “In Flanders Fields.”  The community responded very generously to this effort! 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 5, 2022, 11:03 am
    Cloudy
    63°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 4 mph E
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 June 3, 2022 June 4, 2022
    June 5, 2022 June 6, 2022 June 7, 2022 June 8, 2022 June 9, 2022 June 10, 2022 June 11, 2022
    June 12, 2022 June 13, 2022 June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 16, 2022 June 17, 2022 June 18, 2022
    June 19, 2022 June 20, 2022 June 21, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2022
    June 26, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 28, 2022 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 July 1, 2022 July 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 