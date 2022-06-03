By: admin

Published June 3, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket American Legion Post #29 Memorial Day services began with ceremonies at the Cemetery and at the Sanborn County Courthouse Memorial to honor our “Unknown Dead.” The special service included a salute to our fallen comrades, a ceremonial shooting of three volleys in honor of the deceased, which was rendered by Dick Regynski, Duane Peterson, Tom Fouberg, Keith Senska, Lindy Peterson, Paula Linke and Dave Kogel.

Commander Joel Rassel welcomed a large crowd to the Memorial Day program held at the community center. Members of the Legion presented the Colors, followed by the POW-MIA flag to signify “You Are Never Forgotten.” Chaplain Augie Aviles presented the Invocation and then all joined together in the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. 2021 Boys State attendee Andrew Lindgren presented “In Flanders Field” and “America’s Response.”

David Kogel and Paula Linke read the Roll Call of War Heroes, the names of deceased veterans of Post #29 and the Woonsocket area, followed by Taps to remember those heroes who have passed.

Special speaker for the day was Emily Ohlrogge, a recent Woonsocket High School graduate who has enlisted in the US Army and will be departing for basic training in June. Emily’s Senior Project included recorded interviews of area Veterans Joel Rassel, Steve Tornow, David Kogel, Harlan Stoley, Gary Sandness and Henry Linke. She shared her experience and nuggets she learned as she captured their stories, including clips of the interviews.

The Memorial Day Program concluded with a Benediction and the Retiring of the Colors. The American Legion Auxiliary served refreshments after the service.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!