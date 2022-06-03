Legislative districts change for Sanborn County

By:
Published June 3, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

In the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, June 7, citizens of Sanborn County may see some unfamiliar names on the ballot. A couple of those names appear in ads in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal, as the men are running for the District 20 seat in the House of Representatives. The reason they may be unfamiliar to most of Sanborn County is because, until this election, Sanborn County has been a part of District 8, but that changed in the redistricting that was done last fall, and Sanborn County is now in District 20 with Davison and Jerauld Counties. 

Currently, District 20 is represented by Lance Koth and Paul Miskimins, both of Mitchell. Koth is running for re-election, but Miskimins is not. With there being no one else running in the race from another party, the primary election on Tuesday will decide who serves for the next two years in Pierre for the new District 20. The June 7 election is a closed primary, meaning only registered Republicans are able to make their choice. However, Amendment C will also be on the ballot, so everyone, regardless of party registration, needs to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday. According to the Argus Leader, “if Amendment C passes, it would require any future ballot measure that increases taxes, or spends $10 million over five years, to pass by at least 60 percent.”

District 20’s sole senator in Pierre is Josh Klumb, but he is not up for re-election this year, so he will be working for Davison, Jerauld and Sanborn Counties in the state senate in the next legislative session, and the election on Tuesday, June 7, will determine who joins him on the side of the House of Representatives.

