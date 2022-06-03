Hawks baseball starts season on the road

By:
Published June 3, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

The season opener for the newly formed Hawks baseball team took place in Canistota against the Canistota/Freeman Sticks. Both Hawks teams struggled a bit offensively, but they worked hard and made some things come together, showing promise for things to continue positively as the season progresses. The final score for the 14U game was 6-15, Sticks, and the final score for the 16U game was 2-14, Sticks. 

The Hawks hosted their first home game on Thursday, June 2 against Alexandria, with both the 14U and 16U teams playing. The 14U team has a tournament in Mitchell over the weekend of June 3-4, and then both teams travel to Castlewood on Tuesday, June 7.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 5, 2022, 11:02 am
    Cloudy
    63°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 4 mph E
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 June 3, 2022 June 4, 2022
    June 5, 2022 June 6, 2022 June 7, 2022 June 8, 2022 June 9, 2022 June 10, 2022 June 11, 2022
    June 12, 2022 June 13, 2022 June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 16, 2022 June 17, 2022 June 18, 2022
    June 19, 2022 June 20, 2022 June 21, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2022
    June 26, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 28, 2022 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 July 1, 2022 July 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 