Published June 3, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

The season opener for the newly formed Hawks baseball team took place in Canistota against the Canistota/Freeman Sticks. Both Hawks teams struggled a bit offensively, but they worked hard and made some things come together, showing promise for things to continue positively as the season progresses. The final score for the 14U game was 6-15, Sticks, and the final score for the 16U game was 2-14, Sticks.

The Hawks hosted their first home game on Thursday, June 2 against Alexandria, with both the 14U and 16U teams playing. The 14U team has a tournament in Mitchell over the weekend of June 3-4, and then both teams travel to Castlewood on Tuesday, June 7.

