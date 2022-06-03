Jeff Boschee wins state championship

By:
Published June 3, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Thursday, May 26, Jeff Boschee cleared the bar at 6 ft. 3 inches to earn himself the title of South Dakota State A High Jump Champion. That was the same height he cleared earlier this track season to secure the SCW Blackhawks team record for high jump, and it secured him the win at this year’s state track meet. 

Eight other Sanborn Central/Woonsocket athletes performed at the state track meet last weekend in Sioux Falls, but no one else placed. This is the first year that the Blackhawks had to compete at the “A” level, and they did quite well, sending nine competitors total to the state meet, with one finishing as a champion.

