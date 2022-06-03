Moodys work hard in rodeo competition

By:
Published June 3, 2022, in Sports

The regular season has ended for college rodeos around the country, including Black Hills State University (BHSU).  Madi Moody, of rural Letcher, began the fall season competing in goat tying consistently making the short go and top 10 finish at most of the fall rodeos. On Oct. 1, Madi re-tore her right ACL, cutting her fall rodeo season short. She rehabbed throughout the winter and switched gears to breakaway roping and barrel racing for the spring season.  She made it to the short go in breakaway roping at half of her spring rodeos. At the BHSU Athletic Awards night, Madi was awarded the “Female Comeback of the Year” award for her efforts after her injury.  She was also awarded All-Academic First Team Award for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average while competing in athletics.  At the close of the regular season, the BHSU girls’ team finished first in their region, and Moody was still in the top 15 in goat tying even though she didn’t compete through the spring season.  Moody just completed her junior year at BHSU and is majoring in math and science education.

