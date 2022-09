By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in Obituaries

Leonard J. Feistner, 80, of Madison, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, of congestive heart failure. Leonard is survived by his wife, LouAnn (Dejong); children, Crystal, Darrin, and Wendy; and siblings, Wayne and Gloria. He was preceded in death by siblings, Vera, Jane, Fern and Darrel. A memorial service will be held at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior. A private family burial will be held at a later date. www.kinzleyfh.com