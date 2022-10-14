Youth Football Program has successful season

Published October 14, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

This year’s Blackhawks Youth Football Program is made up of two teams, a third and fourth grade team and a fifth and sixth grade team. On Saturday, Oct. 1 both teams traveled to Pierre for a jamboree to end the season. Both teams went undefeated that day and for this entire season. In addition to ending the season with a great performance on the field in Pierre, the young Blackhawks were also awarded the Sportsmanship trophy. Once again, it was a great day to be a Blackhawk!

