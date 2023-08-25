By: admin

MELON FESTIVAL attendees take shelter from the heat in the shade of the picnic shelter.

Forestburg’s annual Melon Festival was held Saturday, Aug. 19. Despite the Heat Index being over 100 degrees, attendees enjoyed partaking in a car show, bean bag tournament, a couple vendors, and food, including free watermelon supplied by Shane’s Melons and Larson’s Melons. Kids also had fun with a couple bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and wagon train rides. The musical duo Gordy and Debbie performed music for the festival this year.

Jake Pickette of Mitchell was this year’s winner of the 50/50 drawing and received $318.

