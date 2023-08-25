Annual Forestburg Melon Festival persists through sweltering heat

By:
Published August 25, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

MELON FESTIVAL attendees take shelter from the heat in the shade of the picnic shelter.

Forestburg’s annual Melon Festival was held Saturday, Aug. 19. Despite the Heat Index being over 100 degrees, attendees enjoyed partaking in a car show, bean bag tournament, a couple vendors, and food, including free watermelon supplied by Shane’s Melons and Larson’s Melons. Kids also had fun with a couple bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and wagon train rides. The musical duo Gordy and Debbie performed music for the festival this year.

Jake Pickette of Mitchell was this year’s winner of the 50/50 drawing and received $318.

…Read the results of the bean bag tournament and car show in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

