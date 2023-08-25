Forestburg’s annual Melon Festival was held Saturday, Aug. 19. Despite the Heat Index being over 100 degrees, attendees enjoyed partaking in a car show, bean bag tournament, a couple vendors, and food, including free watermelon supplied by Shane’s Melons and Larson’s Melons. Kids also had fun with a couple bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and wagon train rides. The musical duo Gordy and Debbie performed music for the festival this year.
Jake Pickette of Mitchell was this year’s winner of the 50/50 drawing and received $318.
…Read the results of the bean bag tournament and car show in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
