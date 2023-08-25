By: admin

Published August 25, 2023

Earlier this month, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) and the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD) had a joint convention held in Sioux Falls. At that convention the SASD honored a few members who have hit milestone years in membership, and Connie Vermeulen, Elementary Principal at Sanborn Central, was one member honored for her 30 years of service as a principal.

Vermeulen is a member of SASD, the South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals (SDAESP) and the National Association of Elementary Principals. She currently serves as the Area 4 Representative for SDAESP.

Those in attendance of the joint convention and were there to honor Vermeulen and her colleagues were school board members, elementary and high school principals, superintendents, special education directors, curriculum directors and business managers from schools all over the state.

