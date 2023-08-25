School is now in session

By:
Published August 25, 2023, in Headline News, School

Although the high temperatures outside would indicate otherwise, the summer break for kids in school is officially over. The first day of school for both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central was Wednesday, Aug. 16. The first varsity football game has already taken place as a home game in Wessington Springs against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, and the first varsity volleyball game was on Tuesday this week in Alexandria at the Hanson Tournament. 

Both schools in Sanborn County welcomed a few new staff members. Sanborn Central has a new leader at the helm, but not a “new” person filling the role. The new superintendent is Mr. Corey Flatten. He is not a new face at Sanborn Central as he taught there for several years before leaving last year to teach in Mitchell. However, he has returned to face new challenges in his new administrative role. Mr. Flatten stated that he plans to work on everyone doing their part and working together to make Sanborn Central the best school in the state where all kids are able to reach their potential.

…Read on and see pictures of all the new staff in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 25, 2023, 7:38 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    79°F
    real feel: 77°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 11 mph N
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023
    August 6, 2023 August 7, 2023 August 8, 2023 August 9, 2023 August 10, 2023 August 11, 2023 August 12, 2023
    August 13, 2023 August 14, 2023 August 15, 2023 August 16, 2023 August 17, 2023 August 18, 2023 August 19, 2023
    August 20, 2023 August 21, 2023 August 22, 2023 August 23, 2023 August 24, 2023 August 25, 2023 August 26, 2023
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 