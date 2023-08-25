By: admin

Published August 25, 2023, in Headline News, School

Although the high temperatures outside would indicate otherwise, the summer break for kids in school is officially over. The first day of school for both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central was Wednesday, Aug. 16. The first varsity football game has already taken place as a home game in Wessington Springs against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, and the first varsity volleyball game was on Tuesday this week in Alexandria at the Hanson Tournament.

Both schools in Sanborn County welcomed a few new staff members. Sanborn Central has a new leader at the helm, but not a “new” person filling the role. The new superintendent is Mr. Corey Flatten. He is not a new face at Sanborn Central as he taught there for several years before leaving last year to teach in Mitchell. However, he has returned to face new challenges in his new administrative role. Mr. Flatten stated that he plans to work on everyone doing their part and working together to make Sanborn Central the best school in the state where all kids are able to reach their potential.

…Read on and see pictures of all the new staff in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!