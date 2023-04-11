By: admin

Published April 21, 2023, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on April 11, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek present. Also present was Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the March Council and Equalization Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried. Council member Mike Salathe arrived at this time.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, License $150.00; Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,672.35; Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82; Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $1,033.65; Fridley, Tom, Payroll $46.50; King, Travis, Payroll $147.76; Salathe, Michael, Payroll $297.83; Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,298.59; IRS, Payroll $695.84; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $40.23; USPO, Fees $60.00.

Old Business: Discussion was held on streets, mowing, parks, lagoons, dump – only burnables, and nuisance properties.

New Business: Spring Clean up Date set for May 6 in Artesian. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve renewal of Malt beverage license for the Longbranch Bar. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer will put ads out to hire a new employee to mow, spray weeds, and weed eat.

Motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by Salathe. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

Published once on April 20, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $19.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.