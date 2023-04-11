Artesian Town Board proceedings

April 11, 2023

By:
Published April 21, 2023, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on April 11, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek present. Also present was Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. 

Public Participation: None

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the March Council and Equalization Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried. Council member Mike Salathe arrived at this time. 

South Dakota Department of Revenue, License $150.00; Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,672.35; Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82; Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $1,033.65; Fridley, Tom, Payroll $46.50; King, Travis, Payroll $147.76; Salathe, Michael, Payroll $297.83; Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,298.59; IRS, Payroll $695.84; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $40.23; USPO, Fees $60.00.

Old Business: Discussion was held on streets, mowing, parks, lagoons, dump – only burnables,  and nuisance properties.  

New Business:  Spring Clean up Date set for May 6 in Artesian.  Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve renewal of Malt beverage license for the Longbranch Bar. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer will put ads out to hire a new employee to mow, spray weeds, and weed eat.

Motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by Salathe. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

Published once on April 20, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $19.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 23, 2023, 2:33 am
    Partly cloudy
    26°F
    real feel: 25°F
    humidity: 72%
    wind speed: 4 mph W
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023
    April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023
    April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 12, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023
    April 16, 2023 April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023
    April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 