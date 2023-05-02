By: admin

Published May 2, 2023

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 18, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the April 4 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the April 11, Board of Equalization meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

Teresa Dunlap was present.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Discussion was held on the new pumps and moving the tanks when the new pumps arrive. Load limits and county roads were discussed.

WEED BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to go into weed board. Kogel reported that the county received the Weed and Pest Grant for 2024. Ebersdorfer declared the end of Weed Board.

LEON FREDRICHS AND SHARON FREDRICHS

Leon Fredrichs and Sharon Fredrichs own property that has a county drainage ditch in it. L. Fredrichs has been to drainage board meetings and met previously with the commissioners, regarding the ditch. Blindauer has had discussions with Scott Groper from NRCS and will continue to work with Groper to compare maps to move forward with where this ditch is located and what the county is responsible for. Mark Snedeker was also present for the discussion.

4-H MOWING – BID OPENING

All bids were opened regarding the mowing at the 4-H and archery building lots in Forestburg. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to award the winning bid to Todd Spader for the cost of $345 per mow; motion carried:

Todd Spader – $345;

Fred Knight – $350.

OLD BUSINESS

Steve Larson gave an update on behalf of the 4-H leaders, regarding the 4-H Building addition. The leaders are working with an architect and contractors to keep the process moving forward with blueprints to be able to obtain new bids.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from April 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

CoreLogic is requesting information from the county’s GIS mapping system. Commissioners were all in agreement to deny CoreLogic the information. They are able to obtain the information as it is if they come retrieve it, without the county doing all the work for them.

Letters were sent to some landowners in Forestburg regarding their property. A clean-up has been requested.

An ambulance demo will be at the ambulance shed today (April 18) at 1 p.m. The ambulance crew is exploring options of an upgraded Ambulance rig. Getting a new ambulance is roughly a two-to-four-year process, depending on requests.

Auditor Moody presented documents to participate in the National Opioid Settlement. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve participation in the continuing National Opioid Settlement and to appoint Moody as the authorized signatory. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to continue the agreement with Jerauld County regarding the nurse secretary position. Motion carried.

District III has requested boundary specifications for coverage areas for Fire Districts and Ambulance since it crosses county lines. Auditor Moody will work with neighboring counties and look through records that will specify these boundaries. Once clarified, maps will be distributed to fire halls, the ambulance shed, and all related dispatch centers.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried.

South Dakota Association of County, Monthly Remittance $60.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $74,623.98

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $2,578.80

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $320.00

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

Towns – Townships – Schools – Cities, Monthly Remittance $278,430.91

A-OX Welding, Supplies $661.08

Amazon, Supplies $1,339.02

ARAMARK, Supplies $262.94

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $60.39

Amy Baysinger, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – C. Thornton; R. Paye; A. Larson; J. Knox; R. DeWitt $2,755.00

Bender’s Sewer & Drain, Location of Pipes in Courthouse $379.00

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – C. Thorton and J. Knox $1,488.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $322.39

Certified Languages, Interpreter $33.00

FNBO, Supplies $215.04

GrowMark Inc., Supplies $738.10

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $94.80

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $16.58

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $22.80

David Mitchell, EMT Course $700.00

National Sheriff’s Association, Membership Dues $71.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,630.06

Office Peeps, Supplies $185.35

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Audra Scheel, Travel Expenses $240.45

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $448.01

Super 8 Hotel, Hotel Stay – Poor $82.00

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Supplies $91.90

Waste Management, Utilities $139.25

Wheelco, Supplies $886.38

Woony Foods, Supplies $122.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $335.53

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:45 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

