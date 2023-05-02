By: admin

Published May 2, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in special session on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 7:34 p.m., in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the resignation of Justin Siemsen from the position of High School Principal/Superintendent effective at the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal school year June 30, 2023, with regrets and thanking him for his time with the district.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow at 7:36 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:40 p.m.

Regular Board meeting to be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:41 p.m.

Gayle Bechen Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

