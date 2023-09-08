By: admin

Published September 8, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

In their first week of regular play, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks volleyball teams faced Hanson and Ethan in away gyms. On Tuesday, Aug. 29, they were in Alexandria and whooped the Hanson Beavers in three sets. However, on Thursday, Aug. 31, they traveled to Ethan, and the tables reversed with the Blackhawks losing to the Rustlers in three sets.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-22 and 25-22 with SCW serving 90.8 percent as a team. The C team and junior varsity both lost their games against the Beavers.

As a team, the Blackhawks improved to a 96.9 serving percentage, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Ethan’s determination in three sets with scores of 12-25, 7-25 and 11-25. The C-team suffered their second loss for the season, but the JV won their game against Ethan and improved to a 1-1 record.

The Blackhawks hosted their first home game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Corsica-Stickney in Woonsocket. They faced Parkston on Thursday, Sept. 7 in Forestburg. They have a tournament in Wolsey on Saturday, Sept. 9, and then have a game in Wessington Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

