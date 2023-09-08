Blackhawks volleyball split games on the road

By:
Published September 8, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

In their first week of regular play, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks volleyball teams faced Hanson and Ethan in away gyms. On Tuesday, Aug. 29, they were in Alexandria and whooped the Hanson Beavers in three sets. However, on Thursday, Aug. 31, they traveled to Ethan, and the tables reversed with the Blackhawks losing to the Rustlers in three sets.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-22 and 25-22 with SCW serving 90.8 percent as a team. The C team and junior varsity both lost their games against the Beavers.

As a team, the Blackhawks improved to a 96.9 serving percentage, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Ethan’s determination in three sets with scores of 12-25, 7-25 and 11-25. The C-team suffered their second loss for the season, but the JV won their game against Ethan and improved to a 1-1 record.

The Blackhawks hosted their first home game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Corsica-Stickney in Woonsocket. They faced Parkston on Thursday, Sept. 7 in Forestburg. They have a tournament in Wolsey on Saturday, Sept. 9, and then have a game in Wessington Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

…See a team picture and read details about the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 11, 2023, 8:38 pm
    Sunny
    59°F
    real feel: 65°F
    humidity: 70%
    wind speed: 4 mph N
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023
    September 3, 2023 September 4, 2023 September 5, 2023 September 6, 2023 September 7, 2023 September 8, 2023 September 9, 2023
    September 10, 2023 September 11, 2023 September 12, 2023 September 13, 2023 September 14, 2023 September 15, 2023 September 16, 2023
    September 17, 2023 September 18, 2023 September 19, 2023 September 20, 2023 September 21, 2023 September 22, 2023 September 23, 2023
    September 24, 2023 September 25, 2023 September 26, 2023 September 27, 2023 September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 