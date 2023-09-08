By: admin

Published September 8, 2023

The heavy State Fair and Labor Day weekend traffic was bound to cause a few dangerous situations at a junction that already sees a large number of vehicles on a daily basis, so it is no surprise that a four-vehicle accident at the east junction of SD Highways 34 and 37 dampened a few people’s holiday weekend plans on Sunday morning.

According to preliminary reports, at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, a pickup pulling a camper was headed east on SD Highway 34 and was approaching the junction. A truck was coming from the south on SD Highway 37 and also approaching the junction. The truck didn’t make a complete stop at the white line before the stop sign, which gave the impression that it wasn’t going to make a complete stop at all, so the pickup hauling the camper swerved to avoid getting hit and swerved into two vehicles that were in the turning lane waiting to turn south. Technically, it was a three-vehicle accident, and the fourth vehicle was the truck that didn’t actually get hit or hit anything but was involved in the accident.

