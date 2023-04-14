By: admin

Published April 14, 2023, in Obituaries

Eugene “Beaner” LaVerne Prins, 45, died on March 26, 2020.

A memorial celebration of life for Eugene will be held at the Woonsocket Community Center on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., for sharing stories and memories of Eugene with family and friends. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Eugene was born on May 14, 1974, at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron to Patricia (Prins) Scholtes.

He lived in Woonsocket until the age of four when the family moved to Wilmont, Minn., where he resided until 1992. He attended the Worthington Schools until grade 12 when he moved back to South Dakota at the age of 18.

Eugene was a hard worker his whole life. His first job was washing dishes at different restaurants in Worthington. Upon returning to South Dakota, he went to work for Duke’s Tree Service for a few years. In 1996, he started at the Artesian Honey Farm until 2000. It was a job that he liked and went back to help out when they needed him. He worked construction for Jeff Hotchkiss and Meyers Roofing before starting at L.S.I., where he worked from Jan. 4, 2001, to May 24, 2007.

He married Jennifer Gibson on Feb. 15, 2008, and moved to Chicago for a short time. On his return, he returned to work at Jack Links on May 30, 2008, until his death on March 26, 2020.

Eugene was a man of great humor and will be missed by many. He loved spending time with family and friends and his constant companion, Shadow.

Eugene is survived by his mother, Pat Scholtes; the father figure in his life, Jeff Hotchkiss; two brothers, Tim Prins and Colton Hotchkiss; sister, Becca Prins; three bonus sisters, Amy Hotchkiss, Arynne Williams and Angie Reichenberg; aunt, Sue Harrington; special cousin, Sara Hinna; one nephew; two nieces; and his best friend, Shadow.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Connie Prins and Gerry and Arlene Hotchkiss; uncle, Tom Harrington; and aunt, Peggy Prins.