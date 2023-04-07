By: admin

Published April 7, 2023, in Obituaries

Kathryn Fouberg, 76, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Letcher, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her home in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Kathryn M. (Higgins) Fouberg was born on March 23, 1947, to John and Catherine (MacNeill) Higgins in Boston, Mass.

She was united in marriage to Ronald Fouberg in Phoenix, Ariz., on Aug. 28, 1965. The couple made their home in Phoenix, and Fouberg was employed with Mt. Bell and the Arizona State Hospital. Kathye was vice president for two years at Litchfield Montessori School, Litchfield Park, Ariz., and implemented the BlackBird Vision eye testing on preschoolers. In 1980, they moved their family to Sheridan, Wyo., and Kathye was office manager for Auto Electric Service. In 1984, they moved their family to Letcher, and Fouberg served four terms as mayor. While living in South Dakota, Fouberg worked for the Davison County Sheriff’s Office in Mitchell. She was involved with several different organizations, Holy Spirit Church and Altar Society, Professional Business & Women’s Clubs of Phoenix, Ariz., and Wyoming; Cuff & Stuff Red Hat Society, Mitchell Area Law Enforcement, and Toys for Tots of Mitchell; American Legion Auxiliary of Letcher; and the “S.D. Gal Pals” and S.D. Patriot Guards.

Kathye is survived by her daughter, Roxane Fouberg (Rachel) of Sioux Falls; sisters, Mary Louise (James) Miller of Marlow, Okla., Kimberely (Gar) Maurer of Sheridan, Wyo., and Tracey Andrews of Arizona; brother, Rob Higgins; sister-in-law, Sharon McGovern of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathye was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; an infant son, John Russel; her parents; one brother; one sister; in-laws; and brother-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathryn’s name may be directed to: The Fairy Godmother’s Fund, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501 and Shelby County Special Olympics.