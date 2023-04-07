By: admin

Published April 7, 2023, in Obituaries

Marleen Moeller, 84, of Huron, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her funeral service was on Tuesday, April 4, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. (MT). Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Marleen Faye was born on a farm near Volga to Alvin and Helen (Oines) Quam on Jan. 23, 1939. She was the seventh of nine children. Marleen grew up on the family farm, where she helped with cooking and housekeeping. After completing country grade school, Marleen moved into a boarding house in DeSmet and supported herself by working at the Cottage Inn Café so she could attend high school. Marleen’s childhood sweetheart, Dan Moeller, came back to the area after serving his country in the U.S. Army. They rekindled their romance and were married on Oct. 5, 1956, at American Lutheran Church in DeSmet. The couple made their first home in Buffalo, N.Y., to be near Marleen’s brother and his wife. While there, their first two children were born. The family moved back to DeSmet, where their third child arrived. They then moved to a farm near Alpena, where a fourth child was added. The family lived there for 11 years.

While on the farm in Alpena, Marleen lived a busy life. She took care of her family and home, helped with lambing, raised chickens and worked a full-time job off the farm. She worked at The Plains in Huron. After Dan began a career with the Department of Agriculture as a meat inspector, his job led to relocating to towns in South and North Dakota and on to Cortez, Colo., where the couple lived for 24 years. Marleen worked as a bookkeeper for a large grocery chain. Marleen and Dan were involved in church and the American Legion. They enjoyed camping trips. Marleen’s hobbies included crocheting, painting ceramics, caring for plants, and scrapbooking. After retiring, Marleen and Dan moved to Keystone. Shortly thereafter, daughter and son-in-law, Mona and Doug Zeeck, purchased a campground/café/gift shop next to Dan and Marleen’s home, and the retirees helped with the business. Marleen and Dan were married nearly 53 years before he passed in 2009. In the fall of 2020, Marleen moved to Huron.

She is survived by her children, Mona (Doug) Zeeck of Cavour, Dan (Cyndy) Moeller of Lockhart, Texas, Darwin (Jean) Moeller of El Paso, Texas, and Marla (Tim Hammond) Moeller of Huron; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Burdean Schley; brother, Merle Quam: and several nieces and nephews.