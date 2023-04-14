By: admin

James “Jim” Linn, 79, of Wessington Springs, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs, with burial at Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.

Jim Linn, son of Edwin and Arlene (Peters) Linn, was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Wessington Springs. He grew up in Wessington Springs and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1961. After his schooling, Jim drove milk truck and also helped his father with his trucking business.

He was united in marriage with Dee Monteith on Nov. 19, 1969, and the couple made their home in Lead. While in Lead, Jim was employed at Homestake Gold Mine. They later moved to Virgil, where he was employed at the local elevator. In 1977, they moved to Lane and began driving truck.

In 2005, Jim was united in marriage with Anita (Gross) Westra. He then moved to Tea to be closer to his mother. He continued to drive truck until he suffered his second stroke in 2020. He moved to Mitchell in the spring of 2021 and resided at Edgewood. In December of 2022, he moved to Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

He enjoyed raising horses, playing cards and dancing, but will always be remembered for his love for homemade ice cream.

Jim is survived by his children, Kim (Ryan) Thompson of Fargo, N.D., James (Terra) Linn of Lane, Tim (Anna) Linn of Audubon, Minn., and Shannon (Rita) Linn of Letcher; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his mother, Arlene Acker of Tea; his siblings, Jean (Steve) Selchert of Sioux Falls, Larry (Marlys) Linn of Billings, Mont., Joyce (Paul) Schultz of Tea, and Paula (Robert) Migliore of Friendswood, Texas; a sister-in-law, Mary Linn of Emery; a special friend, Jan Endres of Watertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Ronnie Linn; and a nephew, Jeff Selchert.