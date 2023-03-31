By: admin

Published March 31, 2023, in Public Notices

Jean (Brisbine) Lewis, 105, of Ridgefield, Conn., passed away on March 9, 2023.

Jean was born in Artesian and grew up in Woonsocket. She was valedictorian of her class and graduated cum laude from the University of South Dakota. Jean pledged Alpha Xi Delta, Epsilon Chapter at USD in 1935.

Jean and Bob Lewis were married in March 1943. Bob worked for PanAm, and they traveled the world – San Francisco, Europe and the Middle East. Jean and Bob had two children, Linda Lewis Drake and Robert L. Lewis.

Jean, a small-town girl, became a world traveler, an accomplished golfer and bridge player.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Robert E. Lewis.