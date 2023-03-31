By: admin

Published March 31, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Emma Klaas, Mark Goral, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle Scohol Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent was Clayton Dean.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Megan Wilson, SCEA.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting February 13, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, February 1, 2023: $959.996.46. Receipts: taxes $65,746.46, penalties/interest $104.26, interest $173.99, admission $2,341.00, other pupil $6.80, other $2,787.03, yearbook $45.00, state fines $921.74, state aid February $71,874.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,338.82, Wessington Springs School one-third football reimbursement $1,640.67, Woonsocket School one-third football reimbursement $1,640.67, S&PL school apportionment $13,217.08, bank franchise $7,976.41, health equity reimbursement $249.78, manual journal entry/voided check $148,930.45. Expenditures: $355,260.38. Balance, February 28, 2023: $923,730.24. CorTrust Savings balance, February 1, 2023: $50,587.70. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, February 28, 2023: $50,587.70. CD $150,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, February 1, 2023: $700,371.79. Receipts: taxes $10,077.04, penalties/interest $4.42, interest $126.54, manual journal entry/voided check $100,000.00. Expenditures: $152,211.83. Balance, February 28, 2023: $658,367.96. CD $150,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, February 1, 2023: $485,364.39. Receipts: taxes $10,173.04, penalties/interest $10.43, interest $90.95, health equity reimbursement $9.82. Expenditures: $25,559.71, manual journal entry $276.30. Balance, February 28, 2023: $469,812.62.

Food Service Fund balance, February 1, 2023: $19,800.45. Receipts: interest $3.96, student meals $6,174.40, adult meals $649.30, ala carte $4,570.66, federal reimbursement $6,319.16. Expenditures: $23,433.37. Balance, February 28, 2023: $14,084.56.

Enterprise Fund balance, February 1, 2023: $12,822.11. Receipts: tuition $3,225.00. Expenditures: $4,415.77. Balance, February 28, 2023: $11,631.34.

Custodial Funds balance, February 1, 2023: $69,969.21. Receipts: $7,034.36. Expenditures: $4,966.15. Balance, February 28, 2023: $72,037.42.

Scholarship Fund balance, February 1, 2023: $8,732.11. Receipts: interest $1.53. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, February 28, 2023: $8,733.64. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,733.64.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $165,154.29;

Special Education: $19,931.34;

Food Service: $9,956.49;

Enterprise Fund: $4,415.77.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Brooks Oil Co., LP $2,941.00; Capital One, high school supply $7.88; Central Electric, February electricity $3,346.83; Chesterman Co., pop $95.18; Clayton’s Repair, bus supply $42.00, bus labor $550.00; Clubhouse Hotel & Suites, elementary/middle school prin room delegates $156.44; CorTrust, air cards $90.00; Farmers Elevator, tractor fitting $13.04; Golden West Technologies, phone support $262.50;

[IMPREST FUND: Corey Baruth, three junior varsity referee $120.00; Greg Blue, boys basketball referee $105.00; Wade Buck, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Matt Clark, boys basketball referee/mileage $133.05; Bob Deboer, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $148.05; Gary Duffy, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $176.10; Carrie Howard, four junior varsity clock $60.00, three varsity clocks $90.00; Erica Howard, four junior varsity shot clock $60.00, three varsity shot clock $90.00; Brad McGirr, boys basketball referee $105.00; Sanborn Central General Fund, state wrestling meal money $170.00; Bobbi White, three head basketball book $70.00; Trista White, three junior high basketball referee $90.00];

J.W. Pepper, vocal music $113.98; Josten’s Inc., yearbook 2023 second payment $1,368.00; K&D Busing, basketball shared busing $2,470.25; Kimball School District, Region 3B wrestling loss $294.42; Local Lumber & Supply, vo ag supply $366.87; Menards, janitor supply $27.33, Mid-Dakota Technologies, February tech support $170.00; Mt. Vernon School, Region girls basketball loss $207.99; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,074.51; Plains Commerce Bank, 11 month CD $150,000.00; Plank Road Publishing, music K-8 renewal $149.95; Pomp’s Tire, bus tires $1,261.50; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, lunch supervision February meals $87.30, lunch supervision ala carte $17.80; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $123.33, public notice $41.54; Santel Communications, February phone/fax $235.35; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, bus supplies $825.50.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — Plains Commerce Bank, 11 month CD $100,000.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, February tuition $2,448.91; CorTrust, Special Education conference registration Sanderson/McClane $200.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $112.95; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodities $985.37; CorTrust, national/state dues $155.00; Darrington Water Conditioning, February SS tank $28.00; Eastside Jersey Dairy, milk $505.37; Performance Foods, supply $585.50, food $4,448.84, ala carte $411.78.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• It is my honor to report that Mrs. Megan Wilson, high school Math teacher, has been selected as a State-Level finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Mrs. Wilson becomes a candidate for the National Presidential Award. A formal announcement will be forthcoming from the South Dakota Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. What an honor!

• Legislative Update: It is looking like the proposed five percent increase to education funding will end up somewhere in between that five to eight percent, which is what is being pushed for by education lobbyists (the legislators approved a seven percent increase to state educational funding). This information will be factored into the budgeting for the upcoming school year.

• The annual meeting with the district’s insurance pool will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd, in Chamberlain. Bechen will attend. This will also factor into the budgeting for the upcoming school year.

• Senior Project workday will be held on April 5th, 2023, with the final project presentation day being held on Friday, April 13th.

• The school continues to have difficulty obtaining applicants for the vacated band position. Sandy Selland has done admirably this year, but will not likely be interested in continuing in that position. There is an option in principle, with a number of other Huron Area schools, to engage in a multi-school cooperative for band. If the Sanborn Central Board of Education would like to pursue this avenue, it would be a three-year commitment, also contingent on finding an applicant willing to travel to multiple schools once a week, and perhaps creating a multi-school full band. The other options are to leave the current job posting open, hoping there is an applicant to hire, or cease band operations due to the lack of a certified teacher. The discussion led to the administration and board opting not to pursue this option initially, trying to find a teacher for the district to share with Woonsocket, and if that fails, inquire to the proposed Huron Area Band, if they get a teacher to staff it.

• A letter was sent home to elementary students (PreK-5) detailing a change that was made in the serving of the main portion of meals for PreK and kindergarten students. Occasionally, during certain meals, those students were given half of the main entrée initially, and if they wanted the other half, they could get it at no cost to them. This was done as a means to try and eliminate wasted food, as some entrees were quite large. There was some confusion with this between the students, their parents, and the staff because it was not correctly relayed to parents. To alleviate the issue, the school reverted back to the initial method of simply serving the portion size to everyone and assuming any waste that occurs. The kitchen staff and administration will be looking into ways to improve the food service program over the summer, including but not limited to assessing the ala carte portion of the program. Any revisions of the program will be conveyed to the public, detailing every aspect to ensure clarification. Laura, Leah, and Tina do a great job, and the Board will continue supporting their efforts.

• Spring activities are set to begin, with FFA CDEs, track and golf set to begin.

• Foundation Scholarship members met on March 6th to calculate the amount each graduating senior would be eligible to receive this year. That amount will be $2,300 for a fully vested student (attending Sanborn Central for seven-plus years). Congratulations seniors, and thank you to everyone who continues to support this endeavor.

• Mid-State Audio, who sold the school the gym sound system and installed it, will be coming to assess it, as it has not performed the way it should. A work order is in, and hopefully, it can get straightened out soon.

• DDC is finishing work on the heating and cooling system. They have had to work around the weather issues.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• The high school/middle school vocal contest was held on March 9 at Sanborn Central in the morning.

• The Sioux Falls Zoo Mobile was scheduled to be on March 9, but due to weather, it had to be rescheduled for March 23.

• The Call to Freedom Sex Trafficking presentations have been rescheduled to March 22 for grades seven through eight and nine through 12.

• There is no school March 10 and 17.

• The remote learning appeared to run smoothly. Only a few students were not able to connect. Packets were sent home with students in grades PreK through third. Attendance and communication was done via Class DoJo and Zoom. Students in grades four through 12 took their computers home and connected with their teachers via Zoom and google classroom. A daily schedule was sent home with the students.

• An introduction to volleyball has started after school for grades fifth and sixth. Practice rotates between Sanborn Central and Woonsocket.

• Track meets will begin for high school on March 31 and April 6 for middle school, weather permitting.

Discussion Items: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the resignation of Kim Sevareid from the position of Pre-K teacher and thank her for 21 years of service.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Adams, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow in at 7:55 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:35 p.m.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the certified and classified letters of intent for employment in the 2023-2024 school year with the understanding that some reassignments and letters of intent to not rehire may be necessary.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve all extracurricular letters of intent for employment in the 2023-2024 school year with the understanding that some reassignments and letters of intent not to rehire may be necessary.

The regular Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library with the Board meeting first followed by certified staff negotiations.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:40 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Gary Spelbring Jr.

Board Vice Chair

