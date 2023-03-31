By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the March 7 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

No personnel from the Highway Department was present.

4-H BUILDING COMMITTEE

Paula Linke was present to discuss the plans for the 4-H Building. Due to the bids received being much higher than the fundraising goal, the Building Committee went back to the drawing board. They have proposed different options to the board of commissioners on how to move forward with the project. All such details are yet to be determined of which would be best, for the county and the fundraising committee, on how to move forward.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Farris addressed the board with events happening in the Director of Equalization office. The County will be hiring a Director of Equalization Administrative Assistant. An ad will be published in the upcoming paper with more details.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from January 11 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to close the Courthouse on Friday, April 7th (Good Friday), and Monday, April 10th (Easter Monday), as declared by Governor Noem, to observe the Easter holiday. Motion carried.

Auditor Moody brought up 4-H building mowing again for this summer. After discussion, Moody will publish the advertisement in the paper to accept mowing bids for the 4-H building. Bids will be opened at the meeting on April 18th.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $68.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $82,250.86

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Towns – Townships – Schools – Cities, Monthly Remittance $227,556.18

Amazon, Supplies $44.24

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $59.50

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee Drug Testing $112.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $108.42

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $53.50

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – J. Weigand and C. Alvarez $165.00

Express 2, Fuel $193.01

Farmers Cashway, Supplies $75.60

Daniel Feldhaus Reporting, Transcripts $17.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $969.79

Governors Inn, Spring Workshop $333.00

Hillyard/ Sioux Falls, Supplies $850.75

KO’S Pro Service, Supplies $2.50

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $15.99

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $92.27

Menards, Supplies $107.78

Northwestern Energy, Utilities $2,781.37

Office Peeps, Supplies $383.96

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee February 2023 $455.57

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Workshop Fees $110.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Workshop Fees $110.00

South Dakota Association Comp. Equipment, Dues $15.00

Tobin Transfer, Clean out office for flooring $1,110.00

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – J. Kessinger $6,425.50

Waste Management, Utilities $333.02

Xcel Energy, Utilities $391.24

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:00 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

