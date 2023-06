By: admin

Published June 13, 2023

Pictured is the huge crowd at the Letcher High School Alumni celebration on Saturday, June 10.

The Letcher Classes of 1972-1974 celebrated with a 50-year reunion on Friday evening, June 9, at the Letcher Community Center.

A Letcher High School Alumni celebration was also held there on Saturday evening, June 10, with about 120 in attendance.

