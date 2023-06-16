4-H Poster Workshop held

By:
Published June 16, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Sanborn County 4-Hers were offered a chance to attend a Poster Workshop last Friday, June 2, at the 4-H Building in Forestburg. Under the direction of Karen Lambert, they learned what colors work best together and how to present their topic in a great display. Participants then had to choose a theme for their poster and spent time researching the topic on the computer. Once they narrowed down the subject matter and theme, the 4-Her could then begin designing and assembling the poster.

An added bonus for the group was having Teresa Fonder, 4-H Administrative Assistant from Jerauld County, on hand with a cricut to cut out items used on the poster. It was a great experience to learn how the cricut worked and to get awesome cut-outs to use. Themes from the Poster Workshop included Catfish, Katahdin Sheep, Welding, Betta Fish, Silkie Chicken, John Deere and Beef By-Projects. It was a great day to complete several posters for the upcoming Achievement Days in August.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 17, 2023, 3:44 am
    Clear
    61°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 4 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023
    June 4, 2023 June 5, 2023 June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023 June 8, 2023 June 9, 2023 June 10, 2023
    June 11, 2023 June 12, 2023 June 13, 2023 June 14, 2023 June 15, 2023 June 16, 2023 June 17, 2023
    June 18, 2023 June 19, 2023 June 20, 2023 June 21, 2023 June 22, 2023 June 23, 2023 June 24, 2023
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 