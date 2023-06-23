By: admin

Published June 23, 2023, in Sports

The SDVFW 14U and 16U Letcher Hawks teams hosted all their games in Letcher last week. The 14U team started the week with a game against Chamberlain on Tuesday, June 13. The Hawks played a tough game for the full seven innings but took a loss with a final score of 1-5. Top hitters for the younger Teeners team were Grant Edwards, Tyson Kokesh and Mason Hoffman.

Rylan Eggleston and Cole Wilson did the pitching for the 14U Hawks. Eggleston started and gave up four runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Wilson entered the game in relief and gave up one run with two walks and two strikeouts. The 16U team didn’t play Tuesday night.

On Thursday, June 15, the Parkston Teeners came to Letcher, with the 14U team starting the evening and the 16U team following. The SDVFW 14U Letcher Hawks grabbed an early lead, scoring six runs in the first inning that helped them to finish with an 8-7 victory.

Eggleston was on the mound again for the 14U Hawks. He allowed six hits and four runs over three innings, striking out six. The Hawks had no errors recorded for the game.

Offensively, Edwards was hot at the plate again for the Hawks, leading them with two hits in three at bats for the win.

The SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks were in their game against Parkston until the end, but Parkston pulled away late to take home a 4-5 victory from the 16U Hawks. The game was tied at four with Parkston batting in the top of the fifth when Parkston scored their winning run, and the 16U Hawks couldn’t answer back, despite outhitting Parkston 10 to nine.

McCoy Schulz started the game pitching for the 16U Hawks. He surrendered five runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one. Bryce Larson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Schulz, Edwards, Wyatt Anderson and Larson all led the 16U Hawks on offense, with two hits each.

This week the Hawks went to Miller on Tuesday, June 20 for another doubleheader, and then they host Gregory for a doubleheader tonight (Thursday) starting at 5:30 p.m. for the 14U, with the 16U to follow.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!