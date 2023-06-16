SCW girls basketball participates in SDSU camp

By:
Published June 16, 2023, in Sports

SCW Blackhawk girls basketball teams participated in the SDSU Women’s Basketball team camp on Thursday, June 7. The girls played against some great competition and improved every game. The coaches were very pleased with the level of play and how well everyone worked together.  

“I thought our toughness on defense and rebounding were two areas I saw the most improvement on,” said Coach Baruth. 

The girls are off to a good start with their off-season program and are looking forward to a great summer.  

The SCW Blackhawk girls basketball team also made a donation to the Her Turn Foundation that was started by Myah Selland and Tori Nelson. They got a chance to visit with Myah and Tori while at the team camp

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

