Published June 9, 2023, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the May 1st, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on new water meters being installed. Chada is waiting for a call back from the plumber of when they are planning to start. Update: The Board is still waiting on a start date.

The Town of Letcher received the Safe Drinking Water Act Certification. The release was sent to the paper.

Discussion was held with Andy and Melissa Ettswold with Letcher Summer Youth about getting the electrical box panel replaced. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to fix the electrical box at the ballpark.

Discussion was also held on the Letcher Summer Youth needing foul ball goals. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the order for foul ball goals for the Letcher Summer Youth for the ball park.

Discussion was held on the ad placed in the paper for the summer help position. One application for the position was received.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to hire Casey Gromer for the summer help position at $15.00 an hour.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor;

Mayor: Mark Chada;

Trustee: Angie Larson;

Trustee: Sean Gromer.

New Business:

The Water Tower has been cleaned by Maguire Iron. A plug has been temporarily fixed, and once the parts come, it will be installed.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Angela Larson – $138.52 – Wages – working at Community Center, Department of Revenue – $300.00 – Liquor License Renewal, Miedema Sanitation – $40.00 – Garbage Removal, Menards – $653.71 – Supplies for Community Center and Ball Park, Dawson Construction – $604.53 – Blading Streets, Menards – $200.37 – Supplies for Ballpark Restrooms.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

