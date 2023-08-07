By: admin

Published August 18, 2023

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A. Ettswold was a visitor to the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 24th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

The Town of Letcher received $2,417.00 for the West Nile grant. Meier will be calling VanDiest to order the chemical.

Discussion was held on contracting propane with Brooks Oil. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to contract 3,500 gallons.

New Business:

Meier met with Midwest Fire and Safety and had all the fire extinguishers serviced. The Town needed to purchase one fire extinguisher to have placed next to the kitchen door at the community center.

Discussion was held on updates and grants for the ballpark. Ettswold is waiting to hear back from a grant, and once they do, they will discuss with what they have for grant money to pay for updates and if they will need further help.

Discussion was held on the budget. Motion by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the 2024 Budget.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Faye Blindauer – $119.59 – Wages – Custodian, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Wages – Meter Reader, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $800.46 – Wages – Finance Officer, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Santel Communications – $235.38 – Utilities – Phone – L/S – $45.60, Office Phone – $29.92, Office – Internet – $80.50, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Miedema Sanitation – $80.00 – Utilities – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – Utilities – Electric: Water Plant – $37.88, Street Lights – $509.92, Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $30.48, Community Center – $258.41, Ballpark – $347.90, Water Valve – $10.63, Lift Station – $61.92, Runnings – $19.82 – Grounds Supplies, CNA Surety – $825.00 – Insurance Bond, Cor-Insurance – $13,597.00 – Insurance Renewal.

The next board meeting will be held on August 21st, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

