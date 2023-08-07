Letcher Town Board proceedings

August 7th, 2023

By:
Published August 18, 2023, in Public Notices

Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.  

A. Ettswold was a visitor to the meeting.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 24th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

The Town of Letcher received $2,417.00 for the West Nile grant.  Meier will be calling VanDiest to order the chemical.  

Discussion was held on contracting propane with Brooks Oil. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to contract 3,500 gallons.  

New Business:

Meier met with Midwest Fire and Safety and had all the fire extinguishers serviced. The Town needed to purchase one fire extinguisher to have placed next to the kitchen door at the community center.

Discussion was held on updates and grants for the ballpark. Ettswold is waiting to hear back from a grant, and once they do, they will discuss with what they have for grant money to pay for updates and if they will need further help.  

Discussion was held on the budget. Motion by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the 2024 Budget. 

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment: 

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Faye Blindauer – $119.59 – Wages – Custodian, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Wages – Meter Reader, Ed Hoffman – $538.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $800.46 – Wages – Finance Officer, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Santel Communications – $235.38 – Utilities – Phone – L/S – $45.60, Office Phone – $29.92, Office – Internet – $80.50, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Miedema Sanitation – $80.00 – Utilities – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – Utilities – Electric: Water Plant – $37.88, Street Lights – $509.92, Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $30.48, Community Center – $258.41, Ballpark – $347.90, Water Valve – $10.63, Lift Station – $61.92, Runnings – $19.82 – Grounds Supplies, CNA Surety – $825.00 – Insurance Bond, Cor-Insurance – $13,597.00 – Insurance Renewal.

The next board meeting will be held on August 21st, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on August 17, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $28.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 21, 2023, 6:24 am
    Partly cloudy
    69°F
    real feel: 68°F
    humidity: 77%
    wind speed: 4 mph SE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023
    August 6, 2023 August 7, 2023 August 8, 2023 August 9, 2023 August 10, 2023 August 11, 2023 August 12, 2023
    August 13, 2023 August 14, 2023 August 15, 2023 August 16, 2023 August 17, 2023 August 18, 2023 August 19, 2023
    August 20, 2023 August 21, 2023 August 22, 2023 August 23, 2023 August 24, 2023 August 25, 2023 August 26, 2023
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 